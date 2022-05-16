RS bypoll: Anil Hedge is JD-U nominee
In a surprise move, the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar on Monday named Anil Hegde as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll due to be held on May 30.
An announcement to this effect was made by the party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.
The seat fell vacant in December last year with the death of JD-U leader Dr Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as King Mahendra, a prominent businessman who was elected to the Upper House several times.
Hegde, the low-profile national election officer of JD-U, hails from Karnataka. He has been a close associate of late George Fernandes.
Hedge would have a truncated term of two years and would retire in April 2, 2024.
“Though the announcement has come as a surprise, it is a reward to a man who has been working silently for the organization and the party,” said a senior JD (U) leader, who wished not to e quoted.
Covid cases will rise but no need to panic yet, say officials
According to authorities, cases will keep slightly increasing due to various factors, but there is yet no reason to panic as hospitalisations are still under control. After reporting an average of 130 daily cases in the month of April, Covid infections started rising in May. The first 18 days of the month have seen 3,237 cases with a daily average of 202 cases.
Panvel-Uran coastal road to subsume 75 hectares of mangroves
Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has sought the state forest department's permission to divert 43.42 hectares of mangroves in Uran taluka of Raigad district to make way for an upcoming six-lane coastal road connecting Belpada wetland area to the port's North Gate at Nhava Sheva.
One held for woman’s death during police raid in UP’s Siddharthnagar
A day after a 50-year-old woman died of a bullet injury during a police raid in Islamnagar village of Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the incident. Superintendent of police, Siddharthnagar, Yashvir Singh said, “It is likely that the woman died from the bullet fired by Yadav.” Soon, other villagers too joined the suspect's mother, Roshni's and attacked the police party. It was when one Jitendra Yadav who extorts money from those involved in cow slaughter opened fire towards the crowd and the bullet hit Roshni.
Allahabad HC adjourns KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case till May 20
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex case till May 20 due to paucity of time. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi, Justice Prakash Padia observed, “Heard learned counsel for the parties at length. Due to paucity of time, the arguments could not be concluded. Put up this matter in the additional cause list on 20.05.2022 at 12:00 noon.”
Teenager sitting on two-wheeler killed by tempo driver in Pune
PUNE A 16-year-old boy was killed after a tempo driver, who was driving without a permit, rammed into a hoarding and then into two two-wheeler vehicles in Dhankawadi area on Sunday afternoon. The deceased boy was identified as Sunny Datta Dhaware, who was sitting on one of the two two-wheelers which were hit by the tempo driver. The incident happened around 1;30pm near a gram panchayat office in Savarkar chowk area of Dhankawadi, Pune.
