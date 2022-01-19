Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC rejects Rajgir landowners’ claims for revised compensation

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed by land owners against the Patna High Court order of April 22, 2019, related to their claim of higher compensation for the land acquired in Rajgir for construction of the ordinance factory.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 09:58 PM IST
Published on Jan 19, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByArun Kumar

PATNA The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed by land owners against the Patna High Court order of April 22, 2019, related to their claim of higher compensation for the land acquired in Rajgir for construction of the ordinance factory.

“The Bihar Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority/ Tribunal, Patna, headed by a district judge, had passed an award in 2018 for payment of more than four times the value of land with interest for around more than one thousand acres of land and started recovery proceedings against the state government and central government, under which more than 3000 crore was required to be paid,” said SD Sanjay, who was then additional solicitor general (ASG) of India .

Sanjay then advised the defence ministry to file an appeal before the division bench of the Patna High Court even though there was more than three years of delay. “I was convinced that since the acquisition was completed before the new land acquisition Act came into force, the award by the tribunal suffered from error of law,” he said.

The division bench of the Patna High Court, presided by the then Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Anjana Mishra, vide its judgment on April 22, 2019, allowed the appeal and set aside the award.

“Thereafter the land owners preferred appeal before the Supreme Court, which was heard by a bench presided over by Justice AN Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar, which after considering the judgment of Patna High Court, dismissed the appeal on merits,” Sanjay said.

