Schools up to class 8 to remain closed till Jan 8

In view of the cold wave, the court of the district magistrate on Sunday passed an order, "prohibiting academic activities in all private and government schools of Patna up to class 8 till January 8", citing risk and health to the life of children.
People sit around a bonfire in Patna on Sunday as cold wave continues to sweep Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 09:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PATNA: In view of the cold wave, the court of the district magistrate on Sunday passed an order, “prohibiting academic activities in all private and government schools of Patna up to class 8 till January 8”, citing risk and health to the life of children.

All the schools were scheduled to reopen from January 3 in the state.

According to the weather forecast, cold conditions are likely to increase in the coming week due to the impact of westerlies. The temperature is likely to fall by another 2-3 ° C with continuing overcast conditions.

Meanwhile, according to Bhojpur DM Roshan Kushwaha, due to prevailing cold conditions, academic sessions for Classes 1 to 8 will be remain suspended January 3 to January 5, for all schools in the district. Classes 9 to 12 can be held from 9am., the DM said.

