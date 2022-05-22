Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Six drown in Ganga, 3 bodies found, two survive, one still missing

Three people died and one is still missing while two others managed to survive after they drowned while taking a bath at the L.C.T. ghat in Patna on Sunday, police said.
At the spot in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on May 22, 2022 10:40 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

PATNA: Three people died and one is still missing while two others managed to survive after they drowned while taking a bath at the L.C.T. ghat in Patna on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the two survivors, identified as Rahul and Sonu, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Locals said that the six were washed away due to a strong current while they were taking a bath at the LCT ghat. However, two of them managed to swim out of the water while four others drowned in the river Ganga, they said.

As per police, the incident occurred around 1 pm and a police team from Patliputra police station along with the SDRF team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation .

The SDRF team managed to fish out three bodies while one is still missing, police said, adding that rescue operation is still on.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas Kumar alias Pawan (25), Monu Kumar (21), and Vishwajit Kumar (22. The fourth person, identified as Diyansh alias Lalu is still missing, police added.

“After playing cricket at Gandhi Maidan, they came to the ghat to take a bath when the tragic incident happened. All are sons of policemen. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” said Nihar Bhusan, station house officer (SHO) of Buddha colony police station.

