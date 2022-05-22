Six drown in Ganga, 3 bodies found, two survive, one still missing
PATNA: Three people died and one is still missing while two others managed to survive after they drowned while taking a bath at the L.C.T. ghat in Patna on Sunday, police said.
According to police, the two survivors, identified as Rahul and Sonu, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Locals said that the six were washed away due to a strong current while they were taking a bath at the LCT ghat. However, two of them managed to swim out of the water while four others drowned in the river Ganga, they said.
As per police, the incident occurred around 1 pm and a police team from Patliputra police station along with the SDRF team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation .
The SDRF team managed to fish out three bodies while one is still missing, police said, adding that rescue operation is still on.
The deceased have been identified as Vikas Kumar alias Pawan (25), Monu Kumar (21), and Vishwajit Kumar (22. The fourth person, identified as Diyansh alias Lalu is still missing, police added.
“After playing cricket at Gandhi Maidan, they came to the ghat to take a bath when the tragic incident happened. All are sons of policemen. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” said Nihar Bhusan, station house officer (SHO) of Buddha colony police station.
Bihar wheelchair basketball champs face state apathy, sponsorship blues
With no backing from the state government, the Wheelchair Basketball Association of Bihar is racing against time to host the two-day East Zone wheelchair basketball championship, which begins on May 30, said the president of WBAB. “We will be forced to postpone or cancel the tournament if we cannot raise ₹2 lakh (approx.) required for the tournament,” Deepak Kumar Singh, the president of the WBAB added.
After excise duty cut, Bihar CM hints at reducing VAT on petrol, diesel
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday hinted about the possibility of a cut in the value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products after the Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 respectively on Saturday.
Personality development workshop at PAU Ludhiana, students motivated to be empathetic members of society
The PAU unit of Atam Pargas Social Welfare Council, in collaboration with Directorate Students' Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a personality development workshop for students and faculty at Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium on Sunday. The workshop aimed to sensitise PAU students to develop their personality as truthful human beings in the service of humanity. Principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh, PAU, delivered a motivational keynote address on the topic: Let's do and achieve.
UG, PG exam irregularities: UP minister issues WhatsApp number to lodge complaints
State higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay has said that all possible steps should be taken to maintain the sanctity and confidentiality of examinations being conducted in institutions of higher education. The minister issued these instructions to officials during a virtual review meeting on Sunday. The minister said that the state government is committed to conducting the examinations in a proper manner. He directed officials to increase the number of mobile teams to check examination centres.
Daughter-in-law not liable to pay maintenance to husband’s parents: HC
Mumbai: The Bombay high court in a recent judgement held that a daughter-in-law does not fall under the definition of children and hence is not liable to contribute towards the maintenance of the elderly parents of the husband. The daughter-in-law had challenged the order of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens' Tribunal, which directed her and her husband to pay ₹25,000 to the parents of the husband.
