Some migrant workers return to Bihar amid surge in Covid-19 cases

PATNA: As the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps the country, officials expect some migrant labourers to return to their homes in Bihar.

“The situation is not that alarming this time. There are stray reports about people returning home... there is no hint of the state administrations resorting to the total lockdowns to deal with the third wave...,” said additional chief secretary (home) Chaitanya Prasad.

Chief public relations officer (eastern central railway) Rajesh Kumar said trains were carrying passengers lesser than their capacities. “...we are ready to deal with any sudden rush.”

Migrant workers have started returning particularly to Bihar’s eastern districts from Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai and Kerala. “People are getting infected at an alarming speed,” said Yugal Paswan, a migrant worker who returned to his native Purnia.

The return of nearly 2.5 million migrants to the state during the lockdown imposed in March 2020 to check the pandemic spread created chaos and prompted the government to announce schemes to rehabilitate them. A majority of migrants later returned to their places of work.

The migrant workers used whatever modes of transportation were available to return to their homes in 2020. Some even cycled or walked hundreds of kilometres.

Officials said the schemes launched for the migrant workers during the first phase of the pandemic have been suspended for want of labourers after a majority of them returned to places of work. “Most of the district innovation centres out of 200 set up to rehabilitate migrants ran out of steam. Each district set up four to five innovation centres for 10-15 people. Many industrial units came up,” said additional chief secretary (industries) Brijesh Mehrotra.

The state industries department sought a ₹7,000 crore package from the Centre to rehabilitate the migrants and collateral-free loans to the micro, small and medium enterprise sector. It announced schemes to provide work in existing factories and other units and launched a portal to engage migrant workers at the local levels.

Officials said the schemes were shelved because of a lukewarm response from the local industrial and corporate sector struggling for survival during the second wave of the pandemic.

