Special status demand: JD(U) threatens to stage stir in Bihar, BJP calls it ‘political stunt’

Upping the ante on the central government to grant special status to Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) on Monday threatened to launch an agitation if their demand is not met. The JD(U) had even raised the matter in the Lok Sabha on December 14.

JD(U) national president of the Parliamentary Board, Upendra Kushwaha in Patna said that if the Centre wants Bihar can get a special status. “Everything depends on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If he wants, Bihar will get special status immediately. If the central government does not give special status, then JD (U) will launch an agitation,” Kushwaha said.

The renewed demand for the special status follows Niti Aayog’s recent report on multidimensional poverty index which placed Bihar at the bottom in the country.

Lashing out at the BJP, who have been opposing the demand of granting special status to Bihar, Kushwaha said, “Please inform the people of Bihar how many special packages have been given to the state”.

Hitting back at Kushwaha, BJP minister for road construction Nitin Naveen said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a special package due to which Bihar is developing. The Prime Minister is keeping a close watch on the state.”

Terming JD(U)’s demand as a political stunt, BJP’s spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said, “Kushwaha’s statement is nothing but a political stunt. This is not required at all. Bihar is being properly looked after by the PM. During the 14th Finance Commission, there was a provision of special status but the Raghuram Rajan Committee suggested doing away with the “Special Category” criterion of providing additional assistance to poorer states. Instead, it has proposed a general method for allocating funds from the Centre based on the state’s development needs as well as its performance”.

Denying that the party’s demand for special status is a political stunt, JD (U) national principal general secretary KC Tyagi said, “Didn’t Bihar fulfill all the parameters? The Niti Aayog says Bihar is backward but is silent on the crime rate that has come down in general and on women empowerment. ”

A senior NDA leader who did not wish not to be named questioned the party’s timing for raking the issue. “In its quest to get national party status, the demand has been raised so that JD (U) gets a greater share in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls,” said the leader.

Experts also echoed the same view. “Nitish Kumar’s renewed demand for special status has no apparent reason except that JD (U) wants to fight on more seats in Uttar Pradesh, which is due for polls next year. Making his presence felt will make the BJP pay attention to Nitish’s demands, if any, in Uttar Pradesh,” said Gyanendra Yadav, associate professor of Sociology, College of Commerce.

According to people aware of the development, JD (U) wants to get close to 60-80 seats in UP whereas in 2012 it had contested 20 seats.