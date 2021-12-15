Spousal violence high among husbands who get drunk in dry Bihar

PATNA: Prevalence of spousal violence against women is as high as 83% among husbands who often get drunk in dry Bihar, says the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 2019-20.

The Bihar state report of NFHS-5 was released in Patna on Wednesday.

The spousal violence prevalence reduced to 60% among husbands who got drunk sometimes, 43% in case of those who drink but never get drunk, and 34% in case of husbands who never get drunk, said Prof SK Singh of the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, which undertook the survey, and also the principal investigator of NFHS-5.

“Around 15% of ever-married women reported that their husband drinks. The percentage of such men was, however, lower than many states due to prohibition in Bihar,” said Singh.

Bihar introduced total prohibition on April 4, 2016.

Most of the women who said their husband drink were from districts sharing boundary with Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, he added.

“We have analysed the availability of liquor in dry Bihar to two main reasons. First, liquor was flowing from border districts of Jharkhand, UP and Nepal. Secondly, country liquor was traditionally and culturally prevalent and home-brewed in districts having tribal population, sharing borders with Jharkhand,” said Singh.

Bihar was second only to Karnataka (44%), as 40% of married women between 18 and 49 years were exposed to spousal violence, he added.

Bihar and Manipur, with 40% married women each, were the two states reporting higher spousal violence over the last many years even as Bihar had shown a decline from 43% since NFHS-4 (2015-16), said Singh.

Husband’s schooling also had a direct correlation, as 44% of those who indulged in spousal violence never went to school. The incidence reduced to 30% in case of husbands who had completed 12 or more years of schooling, the NFHS survey said.

Even among women who have at least 12 years of education, more than one-quarter (28%) have experienced such violence. Only 1 in 9 women (11%) who have experienced violence have sought help to end the violence.

Among the reasons respondents cited, justifying wife beating, included woman going out without informing her husband, neglecting the house or children, arguing with husband, refusing to have sexual intercourse with husband, not cooking properly, suspicion of infidelity, and showing disrespect for in-laws.

As high as 55% of ever-married women cited 3 or 4 reasons above for wife beating, while 40% attributed it to all seven reasons. Among those ever subjected to spousal violence, 55% women were afraid of their husbands most of the time, 39% occasionally and 27% were never afraid, the survey said.

Early marriage continues to be prevalent in Bihar – more than two-fifths (41%) of women aged 20-24 years got married before 18 years, the legal minimum age of marriage, almost unchanged in the four years since NFHS-4 (2015-16).

Almost one-third (31%) of men aged 25-29 years got married before the legal minimum age of 21 at marriage, down from 35% in NFHS-4.