Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Sugar mills announce hike in SAP of sugarcane across varieties in Bihar
patna news

Sugar mills announce hike in SAP of sugarcane across varieties in Bihar

The new price was declared by the Bihar Sugar Mills Association (BSMA) after a meeting with state sugarcane industries minister Pramod Kumar, departmental secretary N Saravana Kumar and other senior officers recently.
Till now, sugar mills are compelled to sell molasses at 336/quintal, as fixed by the government. (Bloomberg/representational image)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 09:30 PM IST
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Sugar mills in Bihar have hiked the state agreed price (SAP) on all sugarcane varieties by 13 to 20 as compared to the last year’s procurement rates, officials said.

The new price was declared by the Bihar Sugar Mills Association (BSMA) after a meeting with state sugarcane industries minister Pramod Kumar, departmental secretary N Saravana Kumar and other senior officers recently.

In lieu of it, the state government has assured to arrange soft loans to the mills to bear the loss on purchase of sugarcane due to decline in selling price of sugar and allow them to bargain the selling price of molasses with buyers.

Till now, sugar mills are compelled to sell molasses at 336/quintal, as fixed by the government, even as the byproduct of sugarcane is being sold at double the rate in other states.

Association secretary Naresh Bhatt said that the farmers would be paid 335 per quintal on good variety sugarcane, 315 for general variety, and 285 for per quintal of low-quality sugarcane at the mills for the current crushing season. “The cost of high and general varieties of sugarcane is 20 per quintal higher than last season and 13 more in case of the lower quality sugarcane, despite losses incurred by mill owners in the last fiscal,” the BSMA secretary added.

RELATED STORIES

The SAP of sugarcane, however, will be 20 less per quintal, if farmers sell their produce at procurement centres located far from the sugar mills across different varieties.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the association said that the state government had agreed to arrange soft loans from the nationalized banks for a period of six years from the coming fiscal and pay the interest on the loan amount to compensate the loss due to decline in sugar price. “The selling price of sugar has come down by 250 per quintal in the past one month. This would make the millers to bear an extra loss of 25/quintal in payment of revised SAP to farmers,” said Bhatt.

The association claimed that the state government has agreed to relax the excise policy norms that let the former fix the selling price of molasses and allow the millers to sell the byproducts on the mutually agreed prices between them and the purchaser. Molasses are used in making ethanol, which is mixed and used in fossil fuel for automobiles.

“Sugar mills would inform about the quantity of molasses produced by them and the selling cost agreed by the purchasers for raising the goods and services tax (GST) receipt and issuance of movement permits,” Bhatt added.

Sugarcane department secretary N Saravana Kumar said the government had agreed to look into their demands for the soft loan in the next fiscal, as the state was undergoing a financial crunch owing to the Covid pandemic. “Sugar mills were arranged soft-loans earlier as well to offset the losses in payment of SAP to farmers,” said Kumar.

Farmers to benefit from hike in sugarcane SAP: 5 lakh

Revised SAP of good variety of sugarcane: 335/quintal

Difference of SAP vis-à-vis last year: 13-20/quintal

Total sugarcane crushed last season: 458.01 lakh tone

Quantity of sugar produced last season: 47.47 lakh tonne

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP