Sugar mills announce hike in SAP of sugarcane across varieties in Bihar

Sugar mills in Bihar have hiked the state agreed price (SAP) on all sugarcane varieties by ₹13 to ₹20 as compared to the last year’s procurement rates, officials said.

The new price was declared by the Bihar Sugar Mills Association (BSMA) after a meeting with state sugarcane industries minister Pramod Kumar, departmental secretary N Saravana Kumar and other senior officers recently.

In lieu of it, the state government has assured to arrange soft loans to the mills to bear the loss on purchase of sugarcane due to decline in selling price of sugar and allow them to bargain the selling price of molasses with buyers.

Till now, sugar mills are compelled to sell molasses at ₹336/quintal, as fixed by the government, even as the byproduct of sugarcane is being sold at double the rate in other states.

Association secretary Naresh Bhatt said that the farmers would be paid ₹335 per quintal on good variety sugarcane, ₹315 for general variety, and ₹285 for per quintal of low-quality sugarcane at the mills for the current crushing season. “The cost of high and general varieties of sugarcane is ₹20 per quintal higher than last season and ₹13 more in case of the lower quality sugarcane, despite losses incurred by mill owners in the last fiscal,” the BSMA secretary added.

The SAP of sugarcane, however, will be ₹20 less per quintal, if farmers sell their produce at procurement centres located far from the sugar mills across different varieties.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the association said that the state government had agreed to arrange soft loans from the nationalized banks for a period of six years from the coming fiscal and pay the interest on the loan amount to compensate the loss due to decline in sugar price. “The selling price of sugar has come down by ₹250 per quintal in the past one month. This would make the millers to bear an extra loss of ₹25/quintal in payment of revised SAP to farmers,” said Bhatt.

The association claimed that the state government has agreed to relax the excise policy norms that let the former fix the selling price of molasses and allow the millers to sell the byproducts on the mutually agreed prices between them and the purchaser. Molasses are used in making ethanol, which is mixed and used in fossil fuel for automobiles.

“Sugar mills would inform about the quantity of molasses produced by them and the selling cost agreed by the purchasers for raising the goods and services tax (GST) receipt and issuance of movement permits,” Bhatt added.

Sugarcane department secretary N Saravana Kumar said the government had agreed to look into their demands for the soft loan in the next fiscal, as the state was undergoing a financial crunch owing to the Covid pandemic. “Sugar mills were arranged soft-loans earlier as well to offset the losses in payment of SAP to farmers,” said Kumar.

Farmers to benefit from hike in sugarcane SAP: 5 lakh

Revised SAP of good variety of sugarcane: ₹335/quintal

Difference of SAP vis-à-vis last year: ₹13-20/quintal

Total sugarcane crushed last season: 458.01 lakh tone

Quantity of sugar produced last season: 47.47 lakh tonne