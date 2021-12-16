Home / Cities / Patna News / Supporters of Bihar man who won panchayat election kill runner-up: Cop
Four people have been detained in connection with the death of a Bihar man who unsuccessfully contested the panchayat elections in East Champaran district.
The Bihar Police said a group supporting a winning candidate for the Bahuwari panchayat were angry that Babul Hasan contested the panchayat election against Emmamul Hasan (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 11:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BETTIAH: A 50-year-old man who unsuccessfully contested the panchayat elections in Bihar’s East Champaran district was allegedly killed by supporters of the man who won the panch seat, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday, a day after the results for the 10th phase of panchayat elections to Bahuwari panchayat under the Raxaul subdivision were announced.

The dead man has been identified as Babul Hasan, the runner-up in the election to the panch post won by 45-year-old Emmamul Hasan (45).

Chandra Prakash, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Raxaul, said there was an altercation between the two groups over Babul Hasan’s decision to contest the election against Emmamul Hasan.

“In the fit of the anger, one group led by winner hit Babul Hasan with a rod and injured him critically. He succumbed to his injuries in course of treatment at a hospital,” Chandra Prakash, an under training Indian Police Service officer (IPS) said.

The incident has led to tension in the village, prompting the deployment of a police team in the village. “The situation is tense but under control,” said Chander Prakash.

“We have picked up four people for interrogation in this connection,” said Prabhakar Pathak, station house officer (SHO), Palanawa.

