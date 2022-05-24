Suspense over RCP’s RS candidature; minister leaves Patna in a huff
Internal rumblings within the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar became more pronounced Tuesday, the day the nomination process for the five Rajya Sabha seats from the state going to polls on June 10 began, with suspense hanging over ticket to union minister R C P Singh, who left for New Delhi in a huff after camping for days in Patna.
The JD (U), which had authorised chief minister Nitish Kumar to name the candidate for the lone seat falling in its bag, is still to take a decision on the candidature on union minister for steel Singh, whose term ends on July 5.
The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is May 31.
Kumar, who had spent several hours at the party office in Patna on Sunday, had a cryptic reply when asked by reporters about the impending decision regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, “Don’t worry about that. The announcement will be made at the right time.”
Singh is considered very close to Kumar, but is facing strong opposition from senior party leaders. He has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2010.
On Tuesday afternoon, the minister left Patna in a huff. “My relation with everybody is good,” he told reporters when asked about his candidature after landing in New Delhi.
What has added to the suspense is his Twitter account, which has a picture of Singh and a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the banner. It is not clear when the JD-U mention and photo of Nitish Kumar were removed from the account profile, which mentions Singh’s ministry and his IAS batch, besides him being an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
“This is unusual. This was discussed in our party office as well,” said a BJP MLA, wishing not to be quoted.
RCP Singh has been facing the heat from party leaders ever since he joined the union cabinet in July 2021. Singh, who was the party national president at that time, was authorized to talk about the cabinet berths for JD(U). It was widely expected that the party would get two berths. However, the party had to settle with just one berth.
However, JD(U) minister Leshi Singh dismissed talks of any rift in party. “Everything is fine between CM Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh,” she said.
Complete examination of the private witnesses first: HC to trial courts
The Allahabad high court has directed the lower courts across the state to make an endeavour to complete the examination of the private witnesses on the same day, as far as possible, to ensure a “fair and proper trial”. The bench of Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav further directed the trial court judges in the state to take up the examination of the private witnesses first, before proceeding with the official witnesses.
Emergency medical trainee charred to death inside ambulance in Bulandshahr
An emergency medical trainee (EMT) was charred to death inside a 102 ambulance after it caught fire in Khurja area of Bulandshahr district on Monday evening, a senior health department official said. The ambulance was on its way to pick up a pregnant woman from Kakod village of Bulandshahr when the mishap took place, said Singh.
Uttar Pradesh government, NCDC sign MoU to set up centre in Lucknow
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh was signed on Tuesday. NCDC studies disease outbreaks and management of treatment for future policy on health. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet had okayed the transfer of 2.5 acre land, free of cost, in Jaitikheda village of Sarojininagar, to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, to set up a branch in April last month.
Kanpur: Minor forcibly converted, married to mother of 2 children
A minor, said to be 16-year-old, was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and was then married to a woman double his age and a mother of two children in Kanpur, the police said. An FIR has been registered following an intervention by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Police have arrested the woman, who was married, her parents and the Maulana (cleric) who performed the 'nikah'.
Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
Within a span of few days, yet another man was killed in tiger attack in Manjhra forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone late on Monday night. Kamlesh has been identified as Kamlesh, 30, a resident of Saypur Padhuva village under the Nighasan police limits. Reports said Kamlesh along with his two brothers-in-law was returning home from Khairatiya on Monday night on a bullock cart. Khairatiya is close to Manjhra reserve forest area.
