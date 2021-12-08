SVU raid at 3 properties of excise official in Bihar

Acting on a disproportionate assets (DA) case lodged on Tuesday, sleuths from the special vigilance unit (SVU) on Wednesday conducted raids simultaneously at three places of Excise Superintendent East Champaran Avinash Prakash, and recovered assets and investments disproportionate to his known source of income, officials said, adding that the DA case was lodged against the officer for collecting assets illegally in connivance with liquor mafias.

Additional director general of SVU Nayyar Husnain Khan said that simultaneous searches were conducted at three places including East Champaran, Khagaria and Patna after warrants were issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Patna. Around 150 personnel including SVU officials and witnesses were mobilized for the search operations.“At the time of search at Khagaria, a palatial building and JCB machine were found”, Khan added.

The raids were still on while filing of the report. Sources indicate that more movable/immovable properties in the name of Prakash or in the names of his family members could be unearthed during further investigation.

Prakash, a resident of Rajendra Nagar in Khagaria and currently residing at Chhitauni in East Champaran, amassed huge properties including farm houses in Khagaria as well in Patna besides two JCB machine and an Innova car.

The SVU detected two passports, 15 passbooks, three insurance policies, three flats on the name of his wife and a plot on the name of his father. SVU officials disclosed that the tainted officer moved his cash and gold ornaments before the raids. The sleuths also recovered a currency note counting machine besides plot documents from his house. In his farm houses, he ran a cowshed and tree plantation centre.

. According to the SVU sources, the officer became infamous in the recent past for working against the guidelines of the government regarding the liquor prohibition policy.