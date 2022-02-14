Swachh survey: PMC to boost public participation in cleanliness efforts

PATNA: With an aim to fetch a better rank in the cleanliness survey 2022, the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has geared up to boost public participation in cleanliness efforts through new campaigns and events, said officials on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC has also roped in eight brand ambassadors from different fields to promote cleanliness in the city. The brand ambassadors include Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, literature and Padma Shri recipient Usha Kiran Khan, president of transgender community Reshma Prasad, former international cricketer Amikar Dayal and cartoonist Pawan Kumar.

Municipal commissioner Animesh Kumar Parsahar said the civic body will soon initiate ‘Roko Toko’ campaign this month to bring behavioural change among people who litter in public through negative reinforcements.

“We are seeking public participation for maintaining cleanliness in the city. Penalty will be imposed on those who will be found littering at public places. Special awareness drive at schools and slums will be carried out to sensitise people for cleanliness. Community cleaning, street plays, painting, slogans competitions will be organised for boosting their participation,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body will also conduct a survey to rank educational institutions, hotels, hospitals, marketplaces, restaurants and residential societies on cleanliness.

PMC is also offering free vehicle parking at 36 spots to those having the ‘Swachhata’ application on their phones. Residents can avail the offer by showing the application and providing feedback regarding cleanliness in the capital city.

“The initiative aims to encourage people for using the cleanliness mobile app. Citizens’ feedback would help us in improving the ranking.”, said a PMC official.

PMC stood last among all 47 urban local bodies with a population of more than 10 lakh in the cleanliness survey 2020 and ranked 44 out of 48 cities in 2021.

.