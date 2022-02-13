Syndicate of contractors involved in tax evasion through fake bills busted

PATNA: The commercial taxes department on Sunday busted a syndicate of contractors engaged in the purchase of fake bills from a non-existent firm based in Gaya to show the purchase of construction materials and detected tax evasion worth crores, said officials engaged in the investigation.

The inspection was carried out at premises of 10 big contractors based in Patna, Begusarai, and Supaul, who had shown transactions only on paper worth ₹48 crore without getting any supplies from the bogus firm in Gaya and caused heavy tax losses by way of claiming input tax credit( ITC) on fake invoices, officials said.

Sources said the racket came to light when the department detected one firm in Gaya which had shown fake transactions worth ₹72 crore from two firms in New Delhi and later, sold the fake invoices ( bills) to around 131` firms related to the purported supply of bitumen, cement, and other construction materials.

The majority of the contractors under the scanner and associated with the syndicate are engaged in private as well as public works contracts of various government departments, officials said.

“During the inspection, it was found that all the 10 firms had never got any supplies of bitumen or there had been any cash payment against the transaction. All the transactions of supplies purportedly given to the contractors by the Gaya-based firm were just on paper with an intention to evade taxes. The Gaya firm is the kingpin of the racket,” said a senior officer in the department.

“We are assessing the quantum of tax evasion. Preliminary investigations suggest the tax evasion is ₹25 crore. It could rise further,” he added, wishing not to be named.

Commissioner cum Secretary, commercial taxes department Dr Pratima said the department will initiate strict action against the contractors who were part of a syndicate to cause tax losses. “The contractors will have to pay requisite taxes, penalty and in case of non-compliance, they will be arrested,” she said. Two firms including one firm based in Patna have already deposited tax and interest to the tune of ₹70 lakh, officials said.

