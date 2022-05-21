Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tax evasion of 6 cr by five firms, including scrap dealer, detected: Officials

PATNA: The Commercial taxes department has detected several firms dealing in scrap, bitumen, iron ore, and coal involved in evading taxes worth crores during an inspection conducted by sleuths of the department’s intelligence wing on Saturday, officials said
The tax evasion by the scrap dealer is estimated at around 3.5 crore as per preliminary investigations, officials said.
Published on May 21, 2022 10:19 PM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy

According to officials, during the inspection, one iron ore scrap dealer based in Patna was found to be engaged in unaccounted sales worth 17 crore during the financial year 2019-20 to 2021-22. Sources said the scrap dealer was selling iron to several factories in Bihar and other states without issuing any valid invoice with the intent of evading taxes. “In the financial records, the firm had shown a turnover of only 22 crore,” officials said.

“ The tax evasion by the scrap dealer is estimated at around 3.5 crore as per preliminary investigations. We have seized huge piles of documents showing how the scrap dealer was supplying iron ore to various firms through bogus firms and without any valid documents,” said an officer in the department. He said iron scrap is in high demand by firms manufacturing TMT sheets and other iron materials.

Officials said five other firms were inspected dealing in bitumen, iron-steel, and coal; of which two firms were found to be non-existent at their principal places of business, and three firms prima facie were involved in bill trading. The firms inspected were located in Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Madhubani.

Sources said the inspections have busted several firms engaged in tax evasion worth 6 crore so far. Commissioner cum secretary of the department, Pratima said the commercial taxes department would take stringent action against the main beneficiaries of the firms involved in the syndicate/chain and would collect the evaded taxes.

Anirban Guha Roy

A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues....view detail

