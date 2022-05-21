Tax evasion of ₹6 cr by five firms, including scrap dealer, detected: Officials
PATNA: The Commercial taxes department has detected several firms dealing in scrap, bitumen, iron ore, and coal involved in evading taxes worth crores during an inspection conducted by sleuths of the department’s intelligence wing on Saturday, officials said.
According to officials, during the inspection, one iron ore scrap dealer based in Patna was found to be engaged in unaccounted sales worth ₹17 crore during the financial year 2019-20 to 2021-22. Sources said the scrap dealer was selling iron to several factories in Bihar and other states without issuing any valid invoice with the intent of evading taxes. “In the financial records, the firm had shown a turnover of only ₹22 crore,” officials said.
“ The tax evasion by the scrap dealer is estimated at around ₹3.5 crore as per preliminary investigations. We have seized huge piles of documents showing how the scrap dealer was supplying iron ore to various firms through bogus firms and without any valid documents,” said an officer in the department. He said iron scrap is in high demand by firms manufacturing TMT sheets and other iron materials.
Officials said five other firms were inspected dealing in bitumen, iron-steel, and coal; of which two firms were found to be non-existent at their principal places of business, and three firms prima facie were involved in bill trading. The firms inspected were located in Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Madhubani.
Sources said the inspections have busted several firms engaged in tax evasion worth ₹6 crore so far. Commissioner cum secretary of the department, Pratima said the commercial taxes department would take stringent action against the main beneficiaries of the firms involved in the syndicate/chain and would collect the evaded taxes.
Criminal accused of rape held in Lakhimpur Kheri
In a joint operation, crime branch and Phardhan police teams nabbed a criminal Sarvesh alias Bhure from Behjam area on Saturday. Sarvesh, who is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl student of Phardhan police area, was absconding since May 5 after the incident. Award of ₹20,000 was declared on his arrest. The girl returned home in a critical condition and told everything to her parents. Deo Kant Pandey
One more held in BPSC question leak paper case
The economic offence unit on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the Bihar Public Service Commission question paper leak, EoU officials said. May 8 and the examination was cancelled the same day following the paper leak. The EOU had earlier arrested BDO of Barhara in Bhopur district, Jai Vardhan Gupta, Dr Yogendra Singh principal of Veer Kunwar Singh College Ara, Sushil Kumar Singh, a lecturer, and Agam Kumar Sahay of the VKSC.
BIADA issues notices to sick industrial units, sets strict rules to keep hold on leased plots
In a bid to offer land to interested entrepreneurs at subsidized rates, the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority has decided to cancel the land lease of all sick industrial units, officials aware of the development said. According to officials, the sick units have been asked to either start operating immediately or quit the land allotted by the BIADA.
UPSESSB takes 11 years to declare principals’ recruitment-2011 results
About 11 years after initiating the recruitment, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), the body responsible for recruiting teachers and principals for over 4500 government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh, finally declared the Kanpur division's results of principals' recruitment-2011 on May 2, 2022. But sadly, for a large number of candidates, who were vying to get appointed to the post of principals, the results have come a bit too late.
Maharashtra logs 307 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai at 198
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 307 Covid-19 cases, including 198 from Mumbai, taking the tally in the state to 78,82,476, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 for the second consecutive day, an official said. Dr Ameet Mandot, director, of Gut Clinic said this is a stable situation. Mumbai tops with 1211 active patients in the state followed by Pune and Thane with 306 and 178 active cases respectively.
