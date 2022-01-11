Tejashwi flies to Hyderabad, meets Telangana CM

Bihar’s leader of opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday, two days after leaders of the Left parties visited the latter in Hyderabad.

The meeting assumes significance amid an ongoing political slugfest between the TRS and BJP in the state. KCR has been advocating a non-Congress, non-BJP front at the national level as, according to him, both the national parties “failed in developing” the nation.

“Former Bihar CM Sri Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Bihar Assembly Opposition Leader and RJD key leader Sri Tejashwi Prasad Yadav made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday,” an official release said.

Though there was no official mention about the agenda of the meeting sources said both the discussed the political developments in the country including upcoming polls to UP and other states.

Along with Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui and other RJD leaders like former MLA Bhola Yadav, were also there, the release added.

Recently, Rao had separate meetings with top leaders of CPI(M) and CPI, including Sitaram Yechury and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at his official residence.

Before leaving for Hyderabad on a chartered flight, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna that there was internal conflict within the ruling NDA in Bihar over seat adjustment for upcoming polls to fill up 24 seats of the Legislative Council. He also wished chief minister Nitish Kumar a speedy recovery from Covid-19.