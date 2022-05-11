Tejashwi meets CM to discuss caste census in Bihar

A day after setting an ultimatum, Bihar’s leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said he has received an assurance that the government was serious on the issue.

After coming out of the meeting that lasted 45 minutes, Yadav said the CM assured him of an all-party meeting at the earliest for holding a caste-based census in the state. “He told me the government is serious on this issue. He wants to have a talk with all parties to draw a broad outline of caste census. As the matter requires the approval of the cabinet, he wants to consult all parties,” Yadav, whose RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) is the main opposition in the state, told reporters.

This is the third interaction between the two leaders in the last 20 days. “There is no political meaning in this meeting. It was only to discuss caste census and other issues. I also raised the issue of unemployment and requested him to fill the vacant posts. He asked me to keep faith in him,” he said.

Yadav, who had on Tuesday announced to undertake a padyatra (foot march) from Patna to Delhi if the government fails to start a caste census, said, “I will wait for the outcome of all-party meeting.”

The opposition leader had on Tuesday said he was giving the chief minister 48 to 72 hours to clear his stand on whether he wants to conduct a caste census in Bihar or not.

Last year, the union government had ruled out a caste-wise enumeration in the census exercise.

The last caste census was held in India in 1931.

In the past, both houses of Bihar legislature have twice passed resolutions demanding a caste census, which were also supported by the BJP, which is the largest constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, whose coalition government is headed by Nitish Kumar.

