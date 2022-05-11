Tejashwi meets CM to discuss caste census in Bihar
A day after setting an ultimatum, Bihar’s leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said he has received an assurance that the government was serious on the issue.
After coming out of the meeting that lasted 45 minutes, Yadav said the CM assured him of an all-party meeting at the earliest for holding a caste-based census in the state. “He told me the government is serious on this issue. He wants to have a talk with all parties to draw a broad outline of caste census. As the matter requires the approval of the cabinet, he wants to consult all parties,” Yadav, whose RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) is the main opposition in the state, told reporters.
This is the third interaction between the two leaders in the last 20 days. “There is no political meaning in this meeting. It was only to discuss caste census and other issues. I also raised the issue of unemployment and requested him to fill the vacant posts. He asked me to keep faith in him,” he said.
Yadav, who had on Tuesday announced to undertake a padyatra (foot march) from Patna to Delhi if the government fails to start a caste census, said, “I will wait for the outcome of all-party meeting.”
The opposition leader had on Tuesday said he was giving the chief minister 48 to 72 hours to clear his stand on whether he wants to conduct a caste census in Bihar or not.
Last year, the union government had ruled out a caste-wise enumeration in the census exercise.
The last caste census was held in India in 1931.
In the past, both houses of Bihar legislature have twice passed resolutions demanding a caste census, which were also supported by the BJP, which is the largest constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, whose coalition government is headed by Nitish Kumar.
-
Fire breaks out at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; files gutted
Stacks of government records are feared to have been gutted after a major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which is located on the main road of Bihar's capital Patna and houses offices of various departments of the state government, officials said. The building, which is a secretariat, houses offices of Bihar State Planning Board, rural works department, road construction department and minor water resources department.
-
UPSESSB: Applications invited to fill 10 vacant posts
The department of secondary education has invited applications for the appointment to vacant posts of 10 members of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB). The last date for applying is May 14. Additional chief secretary, secondary education department, Aradhana Shukla, said that interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and submit their application in room number -135, main secretariat building, section-5 of the secondary education department.
-
Shirdi airport: Passenger traffic crosses 11-lakh mark in April
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray lauded the progress of Shirdi airport on Tuesday as the passenger footfall at Shirdi crossed the 11-lakh mark in April 2022. “Along with Shirdi, other airports in the state should also provide quality service to the flyers, and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited should focus on it,” said Thackeray.
-
LS Speaker, UP CM to attend inaugural session of orientation prog for new members of assembly
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme proposed for new members of the 18th state assembly here on May 20 and 21, 2022. UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana stated this while speaking to media persons at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of the house on Wednesday.
-
After second heatwave, light rains may bring relief to interior districts
Mumbai The second heatwave to sweep across interior Maharashtra in two weeks may last up to May 15 in Chandrapur district, Vidarbha meteorological subdivision, as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast issued on Wednesday. However, the IMD has not issued further heatwave alerts for the rest of the region, as temperatures across most of interior Maharashtra are expected to start abating, particularly due to isolated rainfall expected over the region under the influence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics