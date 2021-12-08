Tejashwi set to get married, ring ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday

After a long wait, the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is all set to tie the knot with his old-time friend Raj Shri, hailing from Rewari, Haryana. The engagement ceremony will take place on Thursday in New Delhi, according to close aides of the Lalu-Rabri family.

The official confirmation of the engagement of Tejashwi was made by his elder sister Rohini Archarya on her official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

There is no confirmation about the marriage date yet.

Tejashwi’s marriage has been a subject of speculation for long as he is considered one of the most eligible bachelors belonging to Bihar’s top political families and heir apparent to ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Prasad along with his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi is staying at the residence of their eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti.

Sources said Tejashwi’s would-be wife has been a long time friend of the Yadav scion and lives with her family at present in Friends Colony in New Delhi. Party insiders said Tejashwi would be in-laws do not have any political background and have business interests.

The RJD insiders said the entire Yadav family, including Lalu’s daughters, their husbands, elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, close relatives and a few top party leaders, would be attending the function.

RJD’s senior MLA Bhai Virendra said the ring ceremony of the young RJD leader would be taking place tomorrow but refrained from speaking about the wedding date of the Yadav scion. “We do not know about the wedding date. I believe, once the engagement is over, the wedding date will be finalised,” he said.