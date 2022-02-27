Tejashwi to attend DMK chief Stalin’s book launch event in Chennai

PATNA: Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, along with a host of prominent leaders, will be attending the book launch event of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in Chennai on Monday.

“Tejashwi will be visiting Chennai and attend the book launch event of DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) chief,” said Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) senior leader and former minister Shyam Rajak.

There are reports that Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi will be also attending the event where a book authored by Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief on his political journey will be launched.

The Yadav scion’s visit to meet DMK chief is seen as significant as the opposition leader, considered as the heir apparent of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has been vocal on the unity of regional parties. He had met Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in January this year.

Sources said the RJD’s bid to contest a majority of seats in the upcoming Council polls from local area constituencies by ignoring seat sharing demand from the Congress has signaled how the party is focusing on positioning itself as the biggest player in Bihar against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

There are speculations that Tejashwi is keen on joining a proposed third front being advocated by several regional parties including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to fight against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2024 parliamentary polls. “Tejashwi is certainly trying to enhance his image as a national leader by strengthening his ties with prominent regional leaders including the TMC chief and the DMK chief,” said a senior RJD leader.

