This state has India's largest gold reserves, says Geological Survey of India
patna news

This state has India's largest gold reserves, says Geological Survey of India

The state Mines and Geology Department is in consultation with agencies engaged in exploration, including GSI and the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), for exploration of gold reserves in Jamui, a senior official said.
As per a Geological Survey of India (GSI) survey, around 222.88 million tonnes of gold reserve, including 37.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore, are present in Jamui district.(Representative image)
Published on May 28, 2022 09:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

A survey by the Geological Survey of India has stated that gold reserve of around 222.88 million tonnes including 27.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore are present in Jamui district of Bihar, PTI reported.The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has now decided to give permission for the exploration of what is being called as India's largest gold reserve. “The state Mines and Geology Department is in consultation with agencies engaged in exploration, including GSI and the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), for exploration of gold reserves in Jamui,” Additional Chief Secretary cum Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told the agency. The top official added that the consultation process had started after analysing the survey findings which indicated the presence of gold in areas such as Karmatia, Jhajha and Sono in Jamui district. 

Bamrah said the Bihar government is likely to sign a memorandum of understanding with a central agency or agencies for G3 (preliminary) stage exploration within a month's time, adding that in certain areas G2 (general) exploration can also be carried out. 

Last year, union minister of mines Pralhad Joshi had told Lok Sabha that Bihar has the highest share of India's gold reserves.  In a written reply, he had said that Bihar has 222.885 million tonnes of gold metal, which amounts to 44 per cent of the total gold reserves in the country.

"As per the National Mineral Inventory, the total resources of primary gold ore in the country as on 1.4.2015 are estimated at 501.83 million tonnes with 654.74 tonnes of gold metal and out of this, Bihar is endowed with 222.885 million tonnes (44 per cent) of ore containing 37.6 tonnes of metal," Joshi had said.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Topics
bihar gold reserve pralhad joshi
