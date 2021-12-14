Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Tiger attack leaves two villagers injured in Valmiki reserve
patna news

Tiger attack leaves two villagers injured in Valmiki reserve

The two men were wounded by a tiger at around 9.30am on Monday when they were working on their farmland in Taruwanwa village, located on the fringes of a forest in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve
A representational image. (AFP/File)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 09:08 AM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar

A tiger attacked and wounded two people in a village in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) area of Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday, according to a forest official and a local villager.

Ramesh Prasad Shrivastav, range officer in VTR’s Harnatand, confirmed the attack, saying the victims, identified as Paras Soni (60) and Paras Guru (50), were undergoing treatment at a primary health centre in Harnatand. Both are residents of the Dewariya Taruwanwa panchayat in West Champaran district.

“We are investigating the circumstances under which the men came under attack,” the range officer said.

It is learnt that Soni and Guru were attacked by the tiger at around 9.30am when they were working on their farmland in Taruwanwa village, which is located on the fringes of a forest in the VTR.

Narrating the incident, a local villager said, “A tiger emerged from a sugarcane field and attacked Soni. On hearing his distress call, Guru rushed to his rescue, and he too was injured. As other villagers from nearby raised alarm, the animal retreated to the forest.”

RELATED STORIES

Dr. Rajendra Kaji, a doctor at the primary heath centre in Harnatand, said both men were injured but out of danger.

