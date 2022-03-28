To check floods in north Bihar, WRD plans study to revive rain-fed rivulets

PATNA: Buoyed by the revival of moribund Lakhandei river in Sitamarhi, the Bihar water resources department (WRD) has decided to conduct an elaborate study to identify and rejuvenate the rivulets, originating from the foothills of the Himalayas, that usually go dry in summers but cause floods in rainy seasons, officials said.

“The idea behind the study is to work out plans for rejuvenation of small rivers, which generally make their appearances in the rainy seasons and flood a vast stretch of plains of north Bihar region as they are unbanked. Such rivers will be rejuvenated and their streams would be steered their ways to major rivers so that the bane of flooding could be minimised,” said WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

A senior officer of the water resources department said that there were around three dozen streams that turn alive during the monsoon and inundate a large portion of land owing to obstructions in their natural course of flow. “In most cases, the natural courses of such rivulets are either encroached upon by the farmers for construction or cultivation, or heavy accumulation of silt in their way make the water disperse in plains,” said the officer.

“Hundreds of villages were destined to face flash floods along the course of Lakhandei river, which originates from Sarlahi mountains of Nepal, enters Bihar through Sitamarhi and ends its journey in Bagmati near Katra in Muzaffapur. As the stream usually lost its trait after the monsoon, the department never thought of reviving its course,” said an engineer.

Even as all major rivers are properly embanked, the north Bihar region often faces floods during the monsoons owing to rivulets that go traceless during the summers. “Nearly 72% of total geographical area of the state is flood-prone. No wonder, the state is made to suffer losses in the range of ₹3,000-4,000 crore every year due to the floods. More than a dozen districts face recurring floods,” said an officer.

A water conservation expert of United National Development Project (UNDP) Kumar Deepak stressed for a comprehensive plan for revival of all the rain-fed rivulets as they not only replenish the groundwater level, but also feed a number of natural wetlands that were facing the risk of extinction. “Reckless encroachment of the rivers’ course and absence of any silt management policy often led to occasional disappearance of rivulets that used to be a major source for irrigation and groundwater recharge,” added Deepak.

The WRD minister recently announced in the assembly that the entire course of Lakhandei would be rejuvenated with regular flow of water in it. “Encroachment near the termination point of the river is to be cleared, besides strengthening the river bed at different stretches in Sitamarhi. The project will, however, be complete before the onset of the monsoon,” said Jha, adding that the Central government had offered the 1st prize to the east region section for rejuvenation of the river.

A section of volunteers, who worked relentlessly to rejuvenate the river, praised efforts of then district magistrate of Sitamarhi, Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, for motivating the villagers to join in the campaign to infuse fresh lease of life in 2019 and part with small portion of their land for the purpose. “The farmers who offered land were duly compensated,” said former Riga MLA Amit Kumar Tunna.

