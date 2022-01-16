Toll in Nalanda hooch disaster rises to 13, two people lose eyesight

PATNA: The death toll in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Nalanda district mounted to 13 on Sunday, with the district authorities acknowledging five more casualties. Two of the six persons undergoing treatment at hospitals have lost their sight, said a senior police officer.

In a follow-up action, the Patna inspector general (IG), under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, ordered suspension of Surendra Prasad, station house officer of Sohsarai police station, on Sunday on charges of dereliction of duty. A special investigation team, led by deputy SP, Sadar, Sibli Nomani, has been constituted to ascertain the reasons for the tragedy and identify the persons responsible for it.

Those who died on Sunday allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor in Chhoti Pahari and Pahartalli localities of Bihar Sharif have been identified as Prahlad Kumar (40), Sintu Kumar (35), Shankar Mistri (35), Shivji Chauhan (45) and Ramswarup Chauhan (45). The latter two were among those undergoing treatment.

Rishi Chauhan and his cousin Raju Chauhan of Chhoti Pahari, who are being treated at a private clinic in Sohsarai, are reported to have lost their eyesight.

Nalanda superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Mishra confirmed that 13 people have died in the tragedy so far while several others are undergoing treatment. He added that an SIT, consisting of the Sadar Dy SP, in-charge of Sohsarai PS and circle inspector, had been constituted to launch a manhunt for all those responsible for the tragedy. “The postmortem reports of all the deceased are awaited to know exact cause of the deaths,” said Mishra.

On Saturday, eight people -- Bhago Mistri, Manna Mistri, Sunil Kumar, Dharmendra alias Nageshwar, Arjun Pandit, Kalicharan, Rajesh and Jaipal Sharma -- died due to alleged intake of spurious alcohol.

Nalanda district magistrate Shashank Subhankar said that the cause of death appears to be consumption of spurious liquor. “On the basis of the doctors’ report, it seems all the deaths were attributed to the consumption of spurious liquor. A total of 34 persons, who are anyway related to the mishap, have been arrested so far,” said the DM.

Meanwhile, a slugfest has erupted within the ruling coalition over the spate of killings in the recent hooch tragedies. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal came down on the Nalanda district authorities for resorting to a misleading statement about the deaths, saying that it might be intended to protect the senior officials hands in gloves with liquor mafia.

“Instead of putting the police officials behind bars for 10 years, they are suspended for two months and later given the charge of other police stations, so that the trade of illegal liquor continues to thrive,” Jaiswal said in a social media post on Sunday, He had earlier questioned the relevance of the liquor law in the present form and asked for its review.

Education minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary took a dig at the criticism of the prohibition law by the ruling and opposition parties. He said that it was a moral responsibility of all elected representatives to helping the government enforce the law. “The Nalanda incident has once again established the notion that the government did a right thing to ban liquor, which is sure to take its users to a disastrous end. It is ridiculous to question the efficacy of the prohibition law in view of huge public support in its favour, as of now,” Chaudhary said, adding that those responsible for the hooch tragedy would not be spared.

This is the seventh incident of hooch tragedy in Bihar in the past six months, claiming lives of more than 40 people, even as the state has been under total prohibition since April 2016.

