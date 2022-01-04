Home / Cities / Patna News / Truck overturns, crushes 3 policemen to death in Patna
Truck overturns, crushes 3 policemen to death in Patna

Three policemen were crushed to death and two others injured when a speeding truck overturned and fell on a parked police vehicle in Patna’s Beur on Tuesday
Published on Jan 04, 2022 12:24 PM IST
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra

Three policemen were crushed to death and two others injured when a speeding truck overturned and fell on a parked police vehicle in Patna’s Beur on Tuesday. Police said that the accident took place around 4.30 am.

Five policemen were in the vehicle when the truck overturned. As the truck fell, it caught fire. Three policemen died on the spot and two others received injuries in the incident, police said.

A police officer said a police team from the Gardanibagh police station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to a local hospital, where the injured policemen have also been admitted to. A fire tender was pressed into service to douse the fire.

Arun Kumar, the station house officer of the Gardanibagh police station, said that three policemen died and two policemen sustained burn injuries in the incident. He added that the police have seized the truck but the driver managed to escape.

Tuesday, January 04, 2022
