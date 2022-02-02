Two suspected Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district

PATNA: Two suspected Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in a forested area in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Wednesday, police said. The gunbattle was triggered during an anti-Maoist operation, which was launched after police were tipped off about a meeting of the rebels.

Police said one of the two was in uniform. He carried a sophisticated self-loading rifle (SLR) looted from the police. “Bloodstains were found at the spot, indicating that some more may have been injured or killed in the gunbattle,” said a police officer.

The two have been identified as Jagdish Koda and Birendra Koda, who were wanted for cases of violence.

Police said the exchange of fire lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.

Additional director general (law and order) Sanjay Singh said, “We had information about a Maoist gathering hence a team was sent for operation. The encounter started when the team reached the jungle. After the firing stopped, the bodies of the Maoists were recovered. Two firearms including SLR and pistol recovered from the spot.” He said some Maoists received bullet injuries and added further details were awaited as the search operation was still underway.