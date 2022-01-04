Two teens gets Covishield shots instead of Covaxin in Bihar’s Nalanda district

Following a faux pas, wherein two teenagers in the 15-18 years age group were administered Covishield instead of Covaxin at a vaccination centre in Nalanda on Monday, the district administration on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the nurse who had administered the vaccine, officials in the state health department said.

“The teenagers, both brothers, have not reported any adverse event following the immunisation (AEFI). They had mild fever and body pain last evening but are doing absolutely fine now. We are taking regular feedback from the parents,” said Nalanda civil surgeon Dr Sunil Kumar.

“We kept the children under observation for 90 minutes and have assured the parents, who came to meet me, to extend all possible medical help in case of any eventuality. I have shared my official mobile number as well as that of the district hospital and asked them to contact us in case the children face any medical issue,” said Dr Kumar.

Terming it a ‘huge negligence’, the civil surgeon said, “I have issued a show-cause notice to the GNM trainee concerned and will also ask the deputy superintendent of the district hospital under whose guidance the vaccination session sites are being run, to explain how the lapse took place.”

The two brothers, Aryan Kiran, 16, a student of class 10 in Nalanda, and Piyush Ranjan, 17, of class 11 in Bishop Scott’s Boys School, Patna, took the vaccine shots at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) hall, which was a vaccination centre for adults.

“My children got their vaccination centre at the IMA Hall in Biharsharif at the time of pre-booking on the CoWIN portal on Sunday. My husband, Priyaranjan Kumar, even enquired with the staff at the vaccination centre who told him that Covaxin was being administered. I became very nervous when I later got to know that Covishield had been given to both my children. They had developed fever, pain and slight dizziness last evening, but are now doing fine,” said the mother of the teenagers Poonam Kumari.

“My biggest worry now is to get the vaccination certificate of my children corrected that mentions Covaxin. I have spoken to the district health officials but they have not given me any assurance,” the mother added.

Talking about the faux pas, the civil surgeon said the auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM), who was administering the vaccines on a regular basis turned Covid-19 positive and was off duty. In the haste of making an alternate arrangement, the officials deputed a general nursing midwife (GNM) trainee, who was possibly ignorant about the government directive to administer only Covaxin to children,” said Dr Kumar.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his December 28 letter to the chief secretary and administrator of all Indian states and union territories, had written that the option for vaccination of children would only be Covaxin as this was the only vaccine with emergency use listing (EUL) for the age group 15-18.

The WHO had issued Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin emergency use listing in November, last year. WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for vaccine supply.

There have been a few instances of goof ups in Covid vaccination in Bihar in the last one year.

Earlier, on June 21 last year, an ANM at the Urdu Middle School temporary vaccination centre in Barhampur village of Saran district had administered a shot to a youth without any vaccine in the syringe. The Bihar government had suspended the nurse after the video went viral.

On June 16, a sexagenarian woman, Sunila Devi, was given a shot each of Covaxin and Covishied at an interval of 5 minutes at the Utkramit Vidyalaya, a rural vaccination camp in Beldarichak village of Punpun block under Patna district.

Instances of vaccine mix-up have also been reported from Bihar’s Purnia and Samastipur districts.

Madan Lal Modi, 50, claimed he was vaccinated Covaxin instead of Covishield in the second shot at the Kasba community health centre, Purnia, on May 11. Its medical officer Dr Ashok Kumar Singh had then attributed it to “human error”.

Ankit Sharma, 32, claimed his provisional vaccination certificate, after the first jab, mentioned Covaxin though he was administered Covishield at the Middle School, Harpur Alloth village, Samastipur, on May 16.

