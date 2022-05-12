Janata Dal's KC Tyagi among front runners for Bihar Rajya Sabha by-poll

PATNA: Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) leader K C Tyagi has emerged among the front runners for nomination for the by-poll to a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar on May 30. JD(U) lawmaker Mahendra Prasad’s death in December necessitated the poll.

People aware of the matter said other probable candidates include a former Indian Police Service officer. The nominee will have a truncated term of two years and will retire in April 2024.

Tyagi said he has no knowledge of his possible nomination and added the party’s top leadership takes such decisions. A JD (U) leader said the possibility of a family member of Prasad getting the nomination cannot also be ruled out.

Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh’s term is also ending in July along with four other Rajya Sabha members from Bihar. He is also likely to be among the nominees for the vacant seat. Another JD(U) leader said Singh may not prefer a short term of two years and opt for the full six-year term.

Seven Bihar legislative assembly seats are also falling vacant in July. The JD (U) and Bharatiya Janata Party combine are in a position to win at least three seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left can bag two seats. They can get the sixth seat too provided Congress supports them. There could be a contest for the seventh seat. At least 35 lawmakers are required to win a seat.