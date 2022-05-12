Janata Dal's KC Tyagi among front runners for Bihar Rajya Sabha by-poll
PATNA: Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) leader K C Tyagi has emerged among the front runners for nomination for the by-poll to a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar on May 30. JD(U) lawmaker Mahendra Prasad’s death in December necessitated the poll.
People aware of the matter said other probable candidates include a former Indian Police Service officer. The nominee will have a truncated term of two years and will retire in April 2024.
Tyagi said he has no knowledge of his possible nomination and added the party’s top leadership takes such decisions. A JD (U) leader said the possibility of a family member of Prasad getting the nomination cannot also be ruled out.
Union minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh’s term is also ending in July along with four other Rajya Sabha members from Bihar. He is also likely to be among the nominees for the vacant seat. Another JD(U) leader said Singh may not prefer a short term of two years and opt for the full six-year term.
Seven Bihar legislative assembly seats are also falling vacant in July. The JD (U) and Bharatiya Janata Party combine are in a position to win at least three seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left can bag two seats. They can get the sixth seat too provided Congress supports them. There could be a contest for the seventh seat. At least 35 lawmakers are required to win a seat.
CM Bommai: Rajnath Singh positive about 700 acres land transfer in Belagavi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has responded positively regarding transfer of 700 acres of land in Belagavi, which is currently under the control of the latter's ministry. The state government needs this land for an IT park, which it intends to develop in Belagavi. The issue was raised during the Chief Minister's meeting with the Defence Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday.
IAF sergeant held for espionage in Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested an Indian Air Force sergeant on charges of espionage, an officer aware of the matter said on Thursday. The officer identified Sharma as Devendra Sharma and said he allegedly leaked “secret and sensitive documents” related to the IAF after being “honey-trapped” through social media. He added that Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence is suspected to be linked to the matter.
No need to panic on reports of tomato flu in Kerala: Karnataka Health Minister
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there is no need to panic about reports of tomato flu in neighbouring Kerala, as it is endemic to that State, and instructed authorities in the border district to remain vigilant aimed at controlling its spread. The tomato fever is affecting children below the age of five in Kerala. Cases of tomato flu have currently been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in Kerala State.
Guest Column | Budget by the people: Reality versus rhetoric
In a welcome departure from the past, the Punjab government has invited suggestions from the public at large and stakeholders for framing Budget, 2023. The Annual Financial Statement (Article 202 of the Constitution), commonly known as the Budget, is the most important medium, through which the government shares with the people the state of the state's economy and finances. By all accounts, Punjab's economy and finances suffer from a deep structural malaise.
Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara
Police have arrested a Bihar native for attempting sacrilege at Defence Colony Gurdwara in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. Inspector Ajit Kumar of Panjokhra police station said, “a member of the gurdwara management, Daler Singh, handed over the man to the police, alleging sacrilege. A case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”
