Ukraine crisis: Nitish monitors evacuation of Bihar students, offers free travel

PATNA: In view of escalating tension in Ukraine following full-scale Russian attack, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar late on Friday reiterated the Bihar government’s commitment to bring all those stranded in the trouble-torn nation back to the state.

In a series of tweets, Kumar said that he has asked the Bihar resident commissioner in New Delhi, Palka Sahni, to stay in touch with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and embassy to coordinate and facilitate safe and quick evacuation of Bihar students stranded in Ukraine.

“I thank the Union government for deciding to send special planes to Ukraine to bring back stranded Indians. There is information that two planes carrying Indians, including those from Bihar, will land in New Delhi. Bihar government will facilitate free travel to those from Bihar to the state. Bihar government will pay the fare,” he tweeted.

Bihar resident commissioner said that she was in touch with the MEA on the direction of the chief minister to ensure evacuation of the people from Bihar and ensure their return to the state.

Information and public relations department minister Sanjay Jha said that the chief minister was closely monitoring the emerging situation in Ukraine and seeking regular updates. He said 21 Bihar students from Ukraine were being evacuated by MEA through Bucharest. They are arriving in New Delhi on February 26 morning.

“Officials of Bihar Government are working closely with the MEA at the Situation Room and coordinating evacuation of stranded Indian students. Efforts are underway to evacuate Bihar students through neighbouring countries of Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic, Romania. The Government of Bihar is firmly with families whose children are stranded in Ukraine. The CM has directed Bihar officials to receive state students,” he added.

Several Bihar students stranded in Ukraine have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to seek their evacuation. Their desperate family members are also issuing appeals for the safe return of their kin.

“My brother Sivam Kumar is from Jamalpur, Munger and stranded in Kharkov, Ukraine. Why there is no evacuation plan for students in Kharkov?” asked Abhishek Anand tagging member of Parliament (MP) from Munger, Lalan Singh, who promptly referred it to MEA.

Katihar district’s Nishi Jha, a medical student in Ukraine, is also stranded and her family members appealed to the Prime Minister and chief minister for her safe recovery. Several students have posted videos to show their plight amid continued bombing by Russian forces. Many students reported that they were moving towards the countryside or taking shelter in bunkers to escape attack, waiting for help.

Rashid Rizwan from Gopalganj and Ankit Kumar Shah from Katihar tweeted how the situation was turning dangerous and explosions were being heard everywhere. “We want early evacuation, as Russian forces are advancing,” they added. The concerned family members of the stranded students are also issuing frantic appeals for evacuation.

“It is getting scary, as my son is in Ukraine. I talked to him, and he sounded shaken. He was narrating scary details,” said Ankit’s mother Smita Shah.

Rajiv Kumar tagged Nitish Kumar with an appeal for evacuation, as his February 24 flight was cancelled and he has got stuck in a dangerous situation. Some of the students have tweeted that they were running short of food, as the situation was getting worse. Pandit Suraj Prakash, a medical student in Ukraine, said that their life was in danger. According to rough estimates, there could be over 400 students from Bihar studying in Ukraine.

