UPSC exams: Four from Bihar in top 100 of merit list
Four students from Bihar’s have ranked in top 100 in the coveted civil services examination (2021) conducted by Union Public Service Examination (UPSC), the results of which were declared on Monday.
While Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak (24) was ranked 11, Aman Agrawal (22) stood at rank 88.
Anshu Priya (23), daughter of a government school teacher in Munger, ranked 16.
Ashish Kumar, a resident from Patna, secured 23rd rank.
An IIT Dhanbad graduate, Shubhankar is a resident of Narayanpur village in East Champaran district. He is currently a software engineer in Bangalore. “I am happy I have got this opportunity. I will give my best to my job,” he said.
Aman is son of a brick kiln owner in Kathiar. “This has given me an opportunity to serve and I will try to prove myself.”
Father of Ashish, Harendra Kumar , a private school teacher, was also elated over his son’s success. “My son was meritorious since his childhood. We moved to the capital city from our native place for his better education. My son has fulfilled our dream today. All our hard work has paid off after seeing his result. He has made the family proud.”
“After completing intermediate, he pursued mechanical engineering from IIT-BHU. Then he was employed for four years. Later, he told us he wanted to quit his job and do something bigger. We all supported his decision. I am extremely glad today to see my son touching the height of success,” said Madhu Kumari, mother of Ashish.
Meanwhile, Shubra Kumari from Aurangabad district has secured 197th rank.
