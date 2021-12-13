Using Niti Aayog report, Bihar pitches for special status again

Highlighting the Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index, released last month, which adjudged Bihar as the worst performer and a backward state, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday once again made a fresh plea for a special status to the state. In the latest SDG index report, which uses parameters of health, education, environment and overall human development index, Bihar is ranked last.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the media after his weekly Janata Darbar programme, Kumar said, “There is no harm in accepting that Bihar is a backward state. A lot has been done for the development of the state. The state has made progress in the last few years. Women have developed. Rioting has stopped. Niti Aayog says that Bihar is a backward state. That is why we are saying that Bihar should get a special status.”

“We have done a lot of work for the development of Bihar since 2005. The state budget in 2004-05 was ₹23,875 crore and in 2020-21 it is 2,18,000 crore. The per capita income has increased to ₹7,914 in 2004-05 and to ₹50,735 per person by 2019-20. Area wise, Bihar is at number 12 among other states of the country, while population wise it is at number three in the country,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seeking Niti Aayog’s support to help Bihar get special status, the chief minister said,“If Niti Aayog says that Bihar is backward, then only the backward should be taken forward. If Bihar gets special status, then many problems will end. Niti Aayog means National Institute for Transforming India. You need to work for the upliftment of the poor in the state.”

On Sunday, Bihar minister for planning and implementation, Bijendra Yadav wrote a fresh letter to Niti Aayog vice-chairman asserting that Bihar “fulfilled all the criteria” set for grant of special status.

The minister’s letter follows Aayog’s recent report on multidimensional poverty index in which Bihar was placed at the bottom in the country. In his letter, the minister admitted that Bihar stood way below the national average when it came to indicators like per capita income, ease of living and human development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yadav blamed the state of affairs on “peculiar problems” of “landlocked” Bihar which had a high density of population with scarce natural resources and was plagued by vicissitudes like drought and flood that affected more than half of its districts.

In a special category state, the Centre-state funding of Centrally-sponsored schemes has a ratio of 90:10, unlike a share of 60:40 or 80:20 in other states.

Former Bihar deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi had also expressed his displeasure over the Aayog’s report. “The Niti Aayog somehow prepared reports pertaining to education, health, road infrastructures and placed Bihar at the bottom. Its officials have opted for an old mechanism to evaluate things that are incorrect. They should consult the respective s. state governments and evaluate facilities by keeping in mind the development of the last 10 to 15 years,” said Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}