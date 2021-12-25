Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: JD(U) claims to have forged alliance with BJP

The Janata Dal (United) has claimed to have allied with its partner in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

Confirming the alliance, JD(U) national president and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said that the BJP is ready to ally with JD(U) in Uttar Pradesh.

“In UP, the BJP has agreed to contest the elections with JD(U). Information to this effect was given by Union minister RCP Singh who has been authorized by the party to hold parleys with the BJP. We have given the list related to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to the BJP state (UP) leadership,” said Singh, while talking to media.

However, JD(U) national president Singh declined to comment on the number of seats the party is staking a claim on as well the list of how many seats has been submitted to the BJP. Party leaders familiar with the developments said that the JD(U) has demanded most of the seats around Bihar from the BJP. “RCP Singh will hold further talks with the BJP regarding the agreement on seats,” said the party president.

The party national executive held recently passed a resolution in New Delhi and expressed its willingness to contest UP assembly polls in alliance with BJP provided it gets a respectable number of seats else it would contest independently on no less than 200 seats.

If party leaders are to be believed, JD(U) wants to contest 100 seats but given its performance in the 2012 UP assembly polls, “it would rest satisfied if it gets around 20 seats.”

HAM-S and VIP mull tie-up

A meeting between Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S) national president and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president and Bihar minister in Patna on Friday evening, lasting over an hour, set the sparks flying in the political circles.

The meeting between two NDA alliance partners, who have four MLAs each in Bihar assembly, holds importance as both the parties announced to contest UP assembly polls.

“The meeting discussed on a possible tie-up between the two parties for UP polls and discussions were also held on the working of Bihar government, formation of different boards, committees, etc., as well transfer and posting of officers,” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

People familiar with the matter said that Sahni and Manjhi discussed the legislative council elections as well.

Both the parties have one representation in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA ministry.

NDA leaders said that both the parties want to pressurize the BJP for seats in UP. VIP leader Mukesh Sahni made it clear that BJP can ally in UP, otherwise, his party would contest elections alone from there.

