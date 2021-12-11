VIB raids govt official’s properties in Bihar, unearths DA worth 8 crore

Continuing the crackdown against the corrupt officials in the state, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) on Saturday raided the houses and office of a government official and unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth ₹8 crore amassed by him, officials said.

According to a VIB official, a DA case has been lodged against the government official, identified as Deepak Kumar Sharma. He is currently working as a Hajipur Sadar block-level labour enforcement officer and earns about ₹70 lakh per annum. He joined the service in 1999 through Bihar public service commission. His wife is also a central government employee in the postal department.

Verification of documents related to his movable and immovable properties was underway at his lavish house at Bajrangpuri Colony under Alamganj police station area of Patna district, native place at Chandmari under Town police station in Motihari and his office chamber at Sasaram (Rohtas). The raids were carried out following the search warrants were issued by the special judge, vigilance, Patna.

A VIB official said the team recovered ₹1.75 crore cash, 2.2 kgs gold and silver ornaments worth ₹48 lakh, 42 passbooks of nationalised bank and post office, investment papers, 14 LIC policies, 17 debit/credit cards and 25 land purchase or agreement papers valued of ₹7 crore.

In Patna, DSP S K Mauar, who led the raiding team, said it was the second biggest seizure of cash in the state in the last two years. Earlier the VIB had seized ₹2.36 crore from the house of an executive engineer of the road construction department in 2019.

The cash was kept in three suitcases and travel bags. The officials had to arrange a currency counting machine to ascertain the amount seized.

The seized documents revealed that Sharma amassed his property in Bihar, Jharkhand and other states. The estimated value of amassed land is said to be more than ₹20 crore.

The VIB official said the bureau was yet to reach the exact evaluation of the properties. “But yes, the price of land in those areas is very high and what Sharma owns may amount to several crores of rupees,” he added.

VIB official said a DA case has been lodged and a preliminary probe suggests that Sharma bought the properties with ill-gotten money. Till the last report came in, the searches were underway by the officials of the VIB.

