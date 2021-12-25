Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Vigilance raids against Saran jail SP in DA case worth over 5 crore

Acting on allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income, VIB conducted raids at three places belonging to Ramadhar Singh
Image for representation. (File photo)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 12:24 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

The vigilance investigation bureau (VIB) on Friday lodged a disproportionate assets case worth over 1.21 crore against Ramadhar Singh, superintendent of police (SP) of Saran divisional jail, officials said.

Acting on allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income, VIB conducted raids at three places belonging to Singh.

VIB sleuths led by DSP Surendra Kumar Mahuar searched Singh’s official residence at Chhapra, the second team led by DSP Arun Kumar raided his native place at Siddarthpuri at Manpur in Gaya while the third team conducted searches at his rented flat in Patna and seized documents related to investments in real estate and insurance policies.

In Gaya, the VIB team broke open some of his rooms before the presence of the magistrate, said DSP Arun Kumar, adding that most of the four-storied building occupy by tenants.

The VIB seized 19.40 lakh cash, a gold bar, two gold bricks (worth 29 lakh), one kg silver and 500-gram gold from his locations. Documents pertaining to purchase of an SUV worth 11 lakh, 31 deeds worth 1.92 crore, 24 passbooks in which 30 lakh deposit and 12.50 lakh deposit in the post office.

An officer associated with the investigation said evidence of investments in 12 LICs, mutual funds, share markets and other sectors were found during the raid.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Singh was paying 2 lakh as the annual premium of an insurance policy, 75,000 as an annual premium paying to a couple of other schemes respectively. The VIB officer did not rule out the accumulation of more assets and investments by Singh disproportionate to his known sources of income. He has been booked under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1998.

Elaborating on the searches, a senior VIB official said, “The raids and valuation of jail official’s properties are going on for amassing disproportionate assets”.

Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

