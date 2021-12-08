Wedding in the family, tweets Tejashwi Yadav’s sister. Engagement tomorrow

PATNA: Bihar’s leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, considered the most eligible bachelor in the state’s politics and beyond, will marry his long-time friend, Rajshri, people close to the family said on Wednesday. The engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place in the national capital Delhi on Thursday, and the wedding early next year.

The first announcement of 32-year-old Tejashwi’s wedding came from his elder sister Rohini Acharya on Twitter.

Father Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, who have been staying with their eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Misa Bharti, are already in Delhi A person close to the family said the wedding was being tentatively expected to be set for February next year.

“I believe, once the engagement is over, the wedding date will be finalised,” senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker Bhai Virendra said.

The engagement ceremony is planned to be mostly a family affair. Only a small group of RJD leaders close to Lalu Yadav Prasad or Tejashwi are said to have been invited.

Tejashwi Yadav, who tried his hand at a career in cricket - he did get into Delhi’s under-19 cricket team - before following his father’s footsteps, first campaigned with his father in the 2010 assembly elections when he delivered his public address.

Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s youngest son had a flair for it. He contested his first assembly election in 2015 from Raghopur in Vaishali district, went on to be the deputy chief minister from 2015 to 2017 with Nitish Kumar as his boss. He was declared the RJD-led grand alliance’s presumptive chief minister for the 2020 polls.

Not much is known about the bride or how the alliance was fixed except that she hails from Rewari in Haryana and the family lives in Friends Colony, an upmarket locality in the capital. RJD leaders said Rajshri’s family have business interests and is not into politics.

Back in 2016 when Tejashwi Yadav circulated a WhatsApp number where people could complain about roads and highways - he was the road construction minister - many assumed that it was his personnel number and flooded the account with marriage proposals. Bihar officials said there were 40,000-plus messages for Tejashwi, many of them marriage proposals, and only a few thousand to complain about roads.

Tejashwi Yadav did then let it be known that he left it to his parents to decide on his wedding. Two years later, in 2018, Tejashwi said he could consider getting married only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “You know, one should have the time for a honeymoon too, but where’s the time for that until the elections?” he told reporters in 2018.