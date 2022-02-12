When is all-party meet on state caste census, Tejashwi asks Nitish

Bihar’s leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday raised the demand for statewide caste census and accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of not being serious on the issue by deliberately making inordinate delay in calling an all-party meeting for approval of the exercise.

“I was a bachelor when the CM had promised to call an all-party meeting. Now I am married and even had my honeymoon. But there is no word of any all-party meeting. It shows CM Kumar has something else in mind and was only paying lip service. He is cheating people on the issue,” Tejaswhi said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) scion was talking to reporters after his father and party chief Lalu Prasad launched the party’s national membership drive.

“We want to know why CM Kumar is not calling the all-party meeting and when does he plan to do so for a caste census at the state level,” Yadav said.

In December 2021, CM Kumar had made a statement that he would soon call an all-party meeting to discuss about caste census after getting views from all parties, including senior ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CM had led a delegation of 10 parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year to demand a caste census after the Centre had announced in Parliament that there was no plan to hold a caste count along with census except for SCs and STs as a matter of policy.

Referring to the membership drive launched today, Tejashwi Yadav said, “RJD has plans to expand in all states. We have kept a target of taking membership count to 1 crore.”

The Opposition leader also accused the ruling BJP-JD(U) combine of befooling the people of Bihar by indulging on blame game over expenditure of funds allotted under special package.

“BJP ministers from Bihar are claiming funds allotted under special package are not utilised. Who are they blaming? BJP is part of the state government while the JD(U) is part of the central government. First, the government must give an account of how much money of state budget and package has been spent.This is all big drama,” he said.

