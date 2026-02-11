Edit Profile
    Woman advocate found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna

    The Patna District Bar Association announced that it would organise a condolence meeting for her at the Patna Civil Court on Thursday and demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.

    Published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:35 PM IST
    By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, PATNA
    A 65-year-old woman advocate was found dead at her residence on Rajendra Nagar Road No. 2 under the Kadamkuan police station area of the state capital on Wednesday morning, police said. Her body was later sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for post-mortem examination.

    Woman advocate found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna
    Woman advocate found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna

    According to police, the incident came to light around 7:30 am after the house’s caretaker informed the local police.

    “The deceased’s husband was in Ranchi at the time of the incident, while her only daughter lives in New Delhi. She was a practising lawyer at the Patna High Court as well as the Patna Civil Court,” a police officer said.

    The Patna District Bar Association announced that it would organise a condolence meeting for her at the Patna Civil Court on Thursday and demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.

    The caretaker told police that the advocate had returned to Patna from Ranchi on February 1 and had been living alone in the house since then.

    Deputy superintendent of police Ranjan Ranjan confirmed the incident.

    “The police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation. Some kerosene was found at the spot. A forensic science team has been called to examine the scene and collect evidence. The case is being investigated from all possible angles,” the DSP said.

