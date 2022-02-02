Woman cop in soup after posting husband pic in ‘IPS’ uniform on FB

Bihar’s home department has issued a show cause notice to a woman police officer who had allegedly posted a picture of her husband wearing police uniform with “IPS” insignia on the social media and claimed he worked with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), officials said.

The officer, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dr Reshu Krishna, currently posted at Sasaram with the Bihar Special Armed Police, has been asked to submit a written reply within a week.

The case dates back to September last year when Krishna, then the subdivisional police officer (SDPO) of Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, posted a picture on Facebook of her and her husband, sitting in an SUV, and he wearing police uniform with an “IPS” insignia. In the post, she claimed her husband was attached with the PMO.

According to police sources, someone raised the issue before the PMO, which sought details from the state police headquarters (SPH).

Later, a probe ordered by the then Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nitasha Guria found that Krishna’s husband Roshan is neither a police officer nor an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer.

Based on the probe report, the state police headquarters decided to initiate departmental proceedings against Dr Reshu Krishna on December 3 and immediately removed her from SDPO post.

Now, the home department has issued a show cause notice to her to explain her case. “If the written statement is not received in the stipulated period of one week, further action will be taken,” said in notice issued on Tuesday.

Reshu Krishna, a native of Banka, had secured got 13th rank in the 54 Bihar Public Service Commission examination and was topper in women’s list.

No one has so far lodged any complaint that her husband tried to dupe any person while posing as a police officer, police sources said.

The woman police officer has since removed the controversial pictures from the social media site.

