Woman hires contract killers for husband’s murder, held

The cosmetic shop owner Mohammad Tayyab was shot dead on October 23. (Representational image)
The cosmetic shop owner Mohammad Tayyab was shot dead on October 23. (Representational image)
Updated on Dec 06, 2021 05:16 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Police on Monday arrested a woman, her lover and two contract killers for allegedly planning and executing the murder of her 32-year-old husband, said police.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya Kumar said the woman sold her ornaments to a jewellery shop owner of Sherghati and paid 80,000 in advance to contract killers to eliminate her husband. She did not want him to become a problem in her affair.

Afsan Praveen and her lover Jisan Rehman paid 80,000 to Arif Khan for hiring contract killers from a gang headed by one Mohammad Armanullah Khan, said the SSP. The arrested persons include Afsan, Jisan, Mohammad Armanullah and his associate Pankaj Paswan. Police told that Arif and his associate Chhotu Yadav were still at large.

The cosmetic shop owner Mohammad Tayyab was shot dead on October 23 near his rented house at Kazi Mohalla under Sherghati police station in Gaya. His wife had lodged a murder case against unknown assailants with the concerned police station.

The SSP said that during the investigation, police got a video clip of a woman clicking pictures of Tayyab lying in a pool of blood. As Tayyab’s brother suspected his sister-in-law behind the killing, the police began questioning Afsan, in which she repeatedly changed her statements.

In the meantime, Gaya police conducted raids and arrested other accused with two country-made pistols, five live cartridges and three cell phones. During the interrogation, they confessed to the killing of three persons, including Tayyab.

Revealing her motive behind the crime, Afsan said that her husband was having an extra-marital affair and she was afraid of his intention to transfer his property. She promised to give the killers 2 lakh after the job is done and gave them 80,000 in advance.

