Woman, son burnt alive over property dispute in rural Patna

PATNA: A 70-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son were allegedly burnt alive by a relative at Karnpura village under Naubatpur police station in rural Patna on Thursday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi and Amrendra Kumar and the reason behind the incident is suspected to be a property dispute. A suspect has been detained on the basis of statements by villagers, police added.

Police further informed that on Thursday morning, the niece of the deceased, identified as Madhuri Devi (32) allegedly poured kerosene in the victim’s room and set it on fire while they were asleep, and bolted the room. As smoke started billowing, villagers rushed to the house in a bid to save them, but it was too late. They immediately informed the police about the incident.

Angry villagers later caught the accused and her child and thrashed them. They were rescued only after police reached the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the husband of the deceased died five years ago and they had adopted a child, whose marriage negotiations were going on. Sharing more details, police said that the accused was forcing the deceased to register her entire property in her name. But after the deceased refused to do so, a scuffle ensued between them.

One of the victim’s relative Sangita Devi said that the deceased received ₹5 lakh from the state government after her husband, who was an employee of Bihar Fire Services, died. On getting information, the accused reached the house of the deceased and forced her to withdraw the amount and hand it over to her.

She also told reporters that the husband of the deceased had left behind some land and a house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional SP (Phulwarisharif) Manish Kumar while confirming the deaths, said that preliminary investigation suggests that the accused didn’t want the deceased to transfer her property to an adopted child. “The charred bodies have been sent for post mortem at the Danapur Sadar hospital. The real cause of the death will only be clear after the post mortem report,” the additional SP said.