Woman tonsured, paraded in village, husband arrested

A resident of a village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district was arrested on Thursday after a video clip emerged on social media purportedly showing him parading his wife after tonsuring her and painting her face in black and white while a jeering crowd follows them, police said.

The woman, in the age group of 25-30 years, was suspected of extramarital affairs, the police said, adding that the incident took place in a village in Kusheshwarasthan West block on February 13.

The video clip also shows the man describing his wife as a prostitute when someone enquired who she was.

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Prasad said the man, Ranbir Sada, was arrested and an FIR (first information report) was lodged after police was informed about the viral video.

“Police will also take action against all those who were seen in the video humiliating the woman,” Prasad said.