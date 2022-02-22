Workers who made you ministers could also unseat you: Rahul to Cong ministers

RANCHI: Putting the party’s ministers in Hemant Soren government on notice, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday directed them to work in tandem with the grass root party workers to ensure that they feel they are also the stakeholders in the state government besides strengthening the organisation in the state.

Virtually addressing the top party leaders on the concluding day of the three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the Jharkhand Congress at Madhuban in Giridih, Gandhi said the party is in power in Jharkhand and ministers working in isolation would be ‘unacceptable’.

“We are in power and it is the responsibility of the ministers and the PCC president that they work in tandem with the party workers. It is the responsibility of the ministers to make sure that our DCC president (district) and BCC president (block) also feel it is their government,” said Gandhi.

“The ministers working in isolation would be unacceptable. We need to remember that it is the party workers who have installed the ministers in their office and they are very much capable of removing you as ministers,” he added.

The three-day brain storming session of the state unit was held under chairmanship of newly-appointed in charge of Jharkhand Congress Avinash Pande, who took over the office the same day former in-charge RPN Singh crossed over to the BJP last month.

The faction-ridden state unit has been in a huddle since Singh’s exit amidst allegations of the latter trying to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD combine government led by Hemant Soren.

There has also been murmuring in the party about their core ideological interests not beings served in the government, with senior leaders and MLAs warning the leadership about ‘unilateral decisions’ being taken in the government.