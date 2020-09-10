PAU alumnus Dr Baljit Singh to lead Usask vice-president research office

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:25 IST

In yet another feat for Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), its alumnus Dr Baljit Singh presently, who is currently serving as veterinary medicine dean, University of Calgary, Alberta, has been selected to lead the vice-president research office at the University of Saskatchewan (USask), Canada.

Dr Singh has carved a niche as a researcher, educator and administrator. He did his bachelor’s in veterinary science and animal husbandry, master’s in veterinary science from PAU, doctorate degree from University of Guelph, Canada, and post-doctoral training at Texas A&M University and Columbia University, New York.

Having long association of 17 years with USask, Dr Singh has served as associate research dean at its Western College of Veterinary Medicine from 2011 to 2016. The thrust of his research has been on lung inflammation, the work for which he has been awarded nearly $11 million.

He has also played a significant role in strengthening international collaborations by leading ‘One Health’ research programme in food safety, infectious disease control and public policy, and training students from more than 20 universities in Canada and other countries. Dr Singh has supervised the research training of nearly 90 undergraduate, graduate and post-doctoral students.

A highly decorated scientist, Dr Singh is a recipient of the highest teaching honour in Canada — the 3M National Teaching Fellowship — besides USask Provost’s Prize for Innovative Practice of Teaching and Learning, USask’s Master Teacher Award and Carl J Norden Distinguished Teacher Award.

In addition, he has been conferred with Outstanding Veterinary Anatomist Award by the American Association of Veterinary Anatomists and Pfizer Award for Research Excellence. Dr Singh is also a fellow of American Association of Anatomists and Canadian Academy of Health Sciences.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon congratulated Dr Baljit Singh for this outstanding achievement. He said, “PAU feels proud of its alumnus for scaling new heights and bringing recognition to his alma-mater in the international arena.”