PAU appoints Buttar as additional director(extension)

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Gurmeet Singh Buttar
Gurmeet Singh Buttar
         

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has appointed Gurmeet Singh Buttar as the additional director of extension education (ADEE) and Makhan Singh Bhullar as head, department of agronomy, for a term of four years. The appointments were approved during a meeting of the board of management, PAU, held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon.

This is Buttar’s second term as the ADEE, PAU, as he has been working in the same capacity since January 2016. He had served as district extension specialist (agronomy) from 1988-89; assistant extension specialist (agronomy) from 1989 to 1992; assistant professor of agronomy from 1992 to 1996; agronomist (irrigation) from 1996 to 2005; senior agronomist (irrigation) from 2005-07; director, PAU’s regional station, Bathinda, from 2007-10; and head, department of agronomy, PAU, from 2010-15.

Makhan Singh Bhullar has been in-charge of weed science section and principal investigator (PI) of AICRP-weed management at PAU since 2012. He has worked on the development of integrated weed management approaches for field and horticultural crops, and cropping systems in agriculture.

