e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PAU experts dwell on aspects of farming

PAU experts dwell on aspects of farming

Dr TS Riar, additional director communication, thanked farmers and farm women for their large scale participation in the virtual kisan mela

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Several agricultural experts delved upon aspects of farming during a live session conducted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday.

Dr TS Riar, additional director communication, thanked farmers and farm women for their large scale participation in the virtual kisan mela on September 18-19.

He said that the mela received an overwhelming response from farmers of adjoining states and PAU alumni residing across the globe.

Dr Riar added that the university has come up with an online system to provide PAU farm literature at the doorstep of farmers. Farmers can contact at 82880-57707 or email at businessmanager@pau.edu for details, he added.

Dr TS Dhillon, associate director (seeds), while speaking on seed availability, said that PAU has developed new vegetable kits, oilseeds kits and kitchen gardening kits for farmers and rural women. Those interested in purchasing improved and quality seed and kits can get information on Farm Inputs App or contact their nearby Krishi Vigyan Kendras, he said.

Dr Amarjit Singh, senior extension specialist (plant pathology), provided control measures for blast disease in paddy. He also responded to the queries of farmers during the fair.

Dr KS Suri, a senior entomologist, highlighted the importance of spray technologies. He also explained the management of fall armyworm in maize and aphids in paddy crop.

Dr Mahesh Narang, senior research engineer (farm machinery), provided tips for machinery selection and how to make efficient use of tractors. He also dwelt on the calibration of combine.

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In