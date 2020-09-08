e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PAU inks pact for commercialisation of saag making and canning technology

PAU inks pact for commercialisation of saag making and canning technology

NS Bains, director of research, PAU, and S Jaswant Singh, proprietor, Tiwana Bee Farm, signed the memorandum of agreement(MoA) on behalf of their respective organisations

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has inked a pact with Tiwana Bee Farm, Doraha, for the commercialisation of saag making and canning technology.

NS Bains, director of research, PAU, and S Jaswant Singh, proprietor, Tiwana Bee Farm, signed the memorandum of agreement(MoA) on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to the memorandum, PAU has offered non-exclusive rights for making and packaging of saag technology within India.

Giving details about the technology, Poonam Sachdev, head, department of food science and technology, PAU, revealed that the technology of canned curried saag includes thermal processing of the product without addition of any chemical preservatives.

She added that it is a ready-to-eat convenient food product which can be served after heating and is shelf stable at room temperature for more than one year.

Canning can be done in fresh crop season and canned saag can be used in the off-season. PAU recommended varieties for canning of saag include Gobhi sarson, Chinese cabbage and Raya RLM 619.

SS Chahal, consultant (scientific), technology marketing and IPR cell informed that PAU has signed 227 MoAs and commercialised 55 technologies.

top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In