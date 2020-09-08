PAU inks pact for commercialisation of saag making and canning technology

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:02 IST

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has inked a pact with Tiwana Bee Farm, Doraha, for the commercialisation of saag making and canning technology.

NS Bains, director of research, PAU, and S Jaswant Singh, proprietor, Tiwana Bee Farm, signed the memorandum of agreement(MoA) on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to the memorandum, PAU has offered non-exclusive rights for making and packaging of saag technology within India.

Giving details about the technology, Poonam Sachdev, head, department of food science and technology, PAU, revealed that the technology of canned curried saag includes thermal processing of the product without addition of any chemical preservatives.

She added that it is a ready-to-eat convenient food product which can be served after heating and is shelf stable at room temperature for more than one year.

Canning can be done in fresh crop season and canned saag can be used in the off-season. PAU recommended varieties for canning of saag include Gobhi sarson, Chinese cabbage and Raya RLM 619.

SS Chahal, consultant (scientific), technology marketing and IPR cell informed that PAU has signed 227 MoAs and commercialised 55 technologies.