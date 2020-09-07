PAU renames department of agronomy after Dr Rattan Lal on his birthday

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:22 IST

To felicitate World Food Prize laureate and renowned scientist Dr Rattan Lal, vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Dr BS Dhillon rechristened the department of agronomy as Dr Rattan Lal laboratories.

An online ceremony was conducted where dignitaries from Ohio State University (OSU), USA; president Dr Kristina Johnson, Dr Rattan Lal and vice provost, OIA, Dr Gil Latz participated.

After rechristening the department, the V-C called it a red-letter day in the history of PAU and for the coming generations as a “matter of great pride and privilege to be associated with one of the most illustrious alumni of PAU, who brought laurels to the university as well as Ohio State University.”

“By honouring Dr Rattan Lal, we are honouring ourselves”, Dr Dhillon remarked as he went on to describe the relevance of the day with respect to it being celebrated as Teachers Day, in memory of former president, and a great teacher, Dr Sarvapali Radhakrishnan.

The vice-chancellor further traced the long and strong relationship between PAU and OSU dating back to 1962 when the latter played the role of mentoring a number of PAU scientists who brought back academic excellence and work culture to the university.

He said, “The result was the green revolution in India during the 1960s and 1970s in which PAU played a motherly role, thereby transforming the country from being food deficit to a food exporting nation.”

Dr Dhillon elaborated on the university’s role towards sustainable agriculture, the latest example being crop residue management and direct-seeded rice.

He highlighted the role of OSU alumnus and former PAU vice-chancellor, Dr GS Kalkat in strengthening the bond between the two universities which led to the formation of the Food Industry Centre at PAU. While acknowledging the online presence of OSU president, Dr Johnson, the V-C extended an invitation to her for visiting the university after the pandemic.

The 16th president of Ohio State University, Dr Kristina Johnson called Dr Rattan Lal an unbelievably outstanding and inspiring personality with a humble demeanour. While calling for deeper partnerships with PAU, Dr Johnson said she was confident that under Dr Rattan Lal’s dedicated guidance, the two universities would achieve major milestones in providing safe food to the planet and stopping climate change.

While accepting the newly bestowed honour by PAU, Dr Rattan Lal (who was also celebrating his birthday) referred to the event as his best birthday ever and expressed gratitude to the university for sowing in him the seeds of hard work and excellence. “It is a momentous occasion as the Ohio State University is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year,” Dr Rattan Lal said.

He congratulated the university scientists for playing a frontier role in perching the country as the largest producer of 15 crops and soon projected to become a leading producer of wheat and rice too. Dr Lal appreciated the shifting of 25% state farmers to direct-seeded rice, and applauded PAU’s role in the impressive 5% agricultural growth rate of the country, at a time when other sectors are struggling for survival.

He further highlighted the future goals as making agriculture a part of the solution by changing the mindset of people. Dr Lal emphasised minimising agricultural dependence on chemicals and raising awareness about the inseparable nexus between soil and human health. He concluded by elaborating a Sanskrit verse that refers to the world as one big family, of which, said Dr Rattan Lal, “PAU and OSU are the exemplary icons”.